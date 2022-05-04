Advertise With Us
Few parents say they'll get COVID vaccines for young kids as soon as possible, survey finds

A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed only 18% of parents with children younger...
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed only 18% of parents with children younger than 5 said they would vaccinate them as soon as a vaccine was available.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
(CNN) - It might not be long until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids younger than 5, but having a vaccine in the U.S. for those young kids and vaccinating them are two totally different things. And there are a lot of parents who say they’re on the fence right now.

In fact, a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed only 18% of parents with children younger than 5 said they would vaccinate them as soon as a vaccine was available.

Nearly 40% of parents want to wait and see, and 11% said they’d only vaccinate if it were required. And 27% said they definitely won’t do it.

The survey said the majority of parents who are hesitant say they feel like they “don’t have enough information about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children in this age group.”

Ultimately, the FDA will determine the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness with meetings set for June.

The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

