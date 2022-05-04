Donna Price running for new House of Delegates 55th District seat

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is running for the newly created 55th District seat in the House of Delegates.

Donna Price announced her candidacy on Facebook early Tuesday, May 3.

“I’m running for the House of Delegates so that the Democrats can take over the legislature again, and protect the rights of individuals to make their own life choices,” Price said.

Price says the reason she announced when she did was in response to the release of the draft for the Supreme Court Decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Ever since I retired from the Navy, I have thought about running for political office,” Price said. “For the last 10 years, Albemarle County had been dramatically gerrymandered where the Republicans divided the county into four different House of Delegate districts. So as of December 27, when the Supreme Court of Virginia announced the new districts, which makes the 55th competitive, I’ve been having my eye on announcing a run for this office.”

Price says if elected, she’ll resign from the Board of Supervisors. The Board would then appointment someone to fill her spot until a special election can be held.

