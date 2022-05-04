Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cooler Days Ahead. Dry Thursday. Rain Returns Friday

Soaking Rain Friday - Saturday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler, more seasonable and largely dry Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. A new storm system will approach and slowly move across the Mid-Atlantic region Friday into Saturday, with more widespread rain and cooler temperatures. Rain amounts could result in one to two inches during this time. How quickly this storm departs will have an impact on Mother’s Day Sunday. Currently, clouds and early morning showers giving way to some clearing. Staying cool with temperatures around 60. Drier and cool conditions early next week, before temperatures warm back up.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy, rain, few storms, cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, periods of rain. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day - Mostly cloudy, cool, shower still possible. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Clouds and sun with a isolated storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Tracking a cold front
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM