Cooler Days Ahead. Dry Thursday. Rain Returns Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler, more seasonable and largely dry Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. A new storm system will approach and slowly move across the Mid-Atlantic region Friday into Saturday, with more widespread rain and cooler temperatures. Rain amounts could result in one to two inches during this time. How quickly this storm departs will have an impact on Mother’s Day Sunday. Currently, clouds and early morning showers giving way to some clearing. Staying cool with temperatures around 60. Drier and cool conditions early next week, before temperatures warm back up.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy, rain, few storms, cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, periods of rain. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day - Mostly cloudy, cool, shower still possible. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.