Clouds and sun with a isolated storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold will advance across the region this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with above normal temperatures. An isolated shower or storm will be possible. Behind the front, a cool and pleasant airmass will filter in. Sunny and seasonal conditions can be expected Thursday. Meanwhile, a more potent system will bring heavy rain to the region Friday and Saturday. 1′-2.5′ of rain is possible. Conditions begin to dry by Mother’s Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, isolated shower or storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of heavy rain, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

