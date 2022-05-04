Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville Pro-Life ‘hopeful’ about potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One group in Charlottesville says it is hopeful about the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Charlottesville Pro-Life is a Christian organization “dedicated to peacefully and prayerfully bringing an end to abortion in Charlottesville.”

Abe Nelson says the group supports protecting women and children of all ages, including the unborn, and if Roe v. Wade is overturned it would be a major step forward in restricting or ending abortions across the country.

“We are praying that this outcome that we see in this ruling would be the outcome that the Supreme Court rules, and just very hopeful that this is what happens,” Nelson said. “For us, it’s going to be a continuation of what we have been doing, which is advocating for women’s rights. All women - the born and unborn - that women would receive the respect and dignity that they deserve, that they would be affirmed in the choice to carry pregnancies to term, that they are empowered to do so, that they’re supported by their community, and that they have real options in that regard.”

The group said it would continue its pro-life advocacy work, as abortion access would still be legal in Virginia even if the decision is overturned by the Supreme Count. On the group’s website, it says it supports ThriVe Women’s Healthcare of Central Virginia, which does not provide abortion care, but does offer abortion information post-abortion care and support.

