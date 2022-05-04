BRAF, SARA planning for what could happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students, activists, professors and healthcare agency representatives met on the steps of the UVA Rotunda Wednesday, May 4, to learn more about what could happen if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Roughly half of states in the U.S. would severely limit abortion access if it is overturned. Those seeking an abortion in those states could potentially travel to Virginia to get one, something that is already happening here in the commonwealth.

In 2020, the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund used roughly $600,000 to help more than 1,800 people from across the country get an abortion.

“We’ve supported folks from North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Texas. People travel all the time for abortion care and one of the things we’ve definitely seen since September 1 - when Texas’s SB8 went into effect - is what happens when abortion becomes practically impossible to get it doesn’t slow down, it doesn’t stop people from getting abortions. It changes how they access abortions,” said Tannis Fuller, the fund’s executive director.

Fuller says it’s something those who organized the fund have planned for: “We’ve been watching this happen. We’ve been expecting this to happen. This is not the end,” Fuller said.

Sexual Assault Resource Agency Executive Director Renee Branson says the main concern now is about marginalized individuals seeking care, especially if they become pregnant after an assault.

“We know that this is very often used as a weapon of sexual violence in and of itself, that coerced pregnancy, or that coerced reproduction, so that is something that we do see here and across the country and the world,” Branson said.

On UVA Grounds, 57th Delegate Sally Hudson left students with this message: “If there were ever a time to embrace the power of state and local government, it’s got to be now, and it’s got to be as long as we don’t have protections at the federal level.”

