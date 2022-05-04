Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. passes plastic bag tax

By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a tax on plastic bags.

The tax will go into effect January 1, 2023, and will result in stores collecting $0.05 per bag, which is then given to the state.

Two years ago, Virginia passed legislation allowing localities to add in this tax.

