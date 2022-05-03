Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park

A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park in April.(Crater of Diamonds State Park)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News) - A visitor found a 2.38-carat brown diamond on April 10 at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Park officials report the diamond was the largest found this year.

“It was right in the middle when I flipped my screen over,” Adam Hardin said. “When I saw it, I said, ‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’”

After more than a decade of searching and hundreds of diamond finds at the park, Hardin found his first diamond weighing more than two carats.

Officials said Hardin was wet-sifting soil from the East Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre search area when he found the gem.

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said visitors wet sift using a screen set to wash away soil and separate the gravel by size. Smaller gravel is then sorted by weight, sending heavier material to the bottom of the screen.

“When it’s flipped upside down, the heavier gravel, and sometimes a diamond, can be found on top of the pile,” Cox said.

Hardin carried his gem in a pill bottle to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff said they registered it as a 2.38-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Hardin’s diamond is about the size of a pinto bean, with a coffee brown color and a rounded shape,” Cox said. “It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a few inclusions and crevices running all along the surface.”

Hardin, who first learned of Crater of Diamonds State Park more than a decade ago, said competition builds camaraderie among regular visitors.

Adam Hardin found a 2.38-carat brown diamond on April 10 at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
Adam Hardin found a 2.38-carat brown diamond on April 10 at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.(Crater of Diamonds State Park)

“One of the other guys and I have been going back and forth, seeing who can find the biggest diamond,” Hardin said. “I found a big one, then he got a 1.79-carat, and we were joking about who would find the next big diamond and be ‘king of the mountain.’”

Officials said Hardin’s diamond was the largest found at the park since last September when a visitor from California discovered a 4.38-carat yellow gem on the surface of the diamond search area.

Hardin told park officials that he typically sells his diamonds locally and that he also plans to sell this one.

Currently, 260 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2022, weighing more than 44 carats. Officials said those numbers come out to be an average of one to two diamonds found by park visitors daily.

Officials report over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the park since the first diamonds were discovered in 1906 by John Huddleston.

Diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow. According to park officials, the three most common colors found at Crater of Diamonds State Park are white, brown, and yellow.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County

Latest News

A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
New Jersey woman files lawsuit over spilled coffee
Walter Orthmann officially holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest career at the...
Guinness World Records: 100-year-old man has longest career of 84 years at same company