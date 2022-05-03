William Monroe High School hosts Career and Technical Education Signing Day

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - William Monroe High School students are signing letters of commitment, with a twist.

“Usually we just have the athlete signing day. So to have a day for people who have done CTE, especially ones who have all throughout high school, I feel as if that is important,” graduating senior Haley Shifflett said.

The school offers classes - from nursing, to culinary arts, to agriculture - through the CTE program.

“We’ve always really done a great job celebrating athletes and kids who go to college, but we really hadn’t done anything huge to celebrate students who are furthering their education in career technical education,” Technical Education Center Principal Jess Peregoy said.

Forty students signed up to participate in the signing day, where peers and teachers cheered them on as they enter a new phase of life.

“We’re just really proud of our students. We want to make sure we celebrate them. We’re really proud of our educators, as well,” Peregoy said.

