Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

William Monroe High School hosts Career and Technical Education Signing Day

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - William Monroe High School students are signing letters of commitment, with a twist.

“Usually we just have the athlete signing day. So to have a day for people who have done CTE, especially ones who have all throughout high school, I feel as if that is important,” graduating senior Haley Shifflett said.

The school offers classes - from nursing, to culinary arts, to agriculture - through the CTE program.

“We’ve always really done a great job celebrating athletes and kids who go to college, but we really hadn’t done anything huge to celebrate students who are furthering their education in career technical education,” Technical Education Center Principal Jess Peregoy said.

Forty students signed up to participate in the signing day, where peers and teachers cheered them on as they enter a new phase of life.

“We’re just really proud of our students. We want to make sure we celebrate them. We’re really proud of our educators, as well,” Peregoy said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County

Latest News

van der Linde Recycling in Fluvanna County is now one of the first recycling centers in central...
Troy-area recycling center goes solar
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle County crash
$15 million awarded to Love family
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
FILE
Architectural Review Board makes moves along with Red Carpet Inn Project