VSP investigating fatal Albemarle County crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Interstate 64 in Albemarle County Monday, May 2.

VSP says troopers were called out to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 106 around 8:30 p.m. A Toyota minivan ran off the side of I-64 and into the median, ultimately striking a bridge support column.

The impact of the crash caused the minivan to catch fire, and it was fully engulfed by the time fire crews arrived.

The driver died at the scene. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.

