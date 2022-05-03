Advertise With Us
Troy-area recycling center goes solar

van der Linde Recycling in Fluvanna County is now one of the first recycling centers in central Virginia to totally run off solar power.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - van der Linde Recycling in Fluvanna County is now one of the first recycling centers in central Virginia to totally run off solar power.

The entire center uses 700 solar panels.

“Recycling and solar go hand-in-hand. They both are looking to conserve resources for future generations,” van der Linde Recycling CEO Andrea Johnson said.

Tiger Solar helped the Troy-based center to make the switch.

“We’re really excited about this solar project,” Johnson said. “We really wanted to do something that was representative of our mission, which is the environment, which is recovery, which is showing not just saying it but doing it. And so that’s what we’re really proud of.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

