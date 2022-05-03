Scattered Showers/Storms Tonight. Still Warm Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some showers and a few storms tonight. An isolated severe storm possible, mainly before Midnight. A cold front will move across the region by midday Wednesday. A stray shower or storm still possible, otherwise warm and breezy with sun returning. The last warm day of this week. . Behind this front, more seasonable and largely dry Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A new storm system will approach and slowly move across the Mid-Atlantic region Friday into Saturday, with more widespread rain and cooler temperatures. Rain amounts could result in one to two inches during this time. How quickly this storm departs will have an impact on Mother’s Day Sunday. Currently, mostly cloudy, with a shower still possible and temperatures stuck in the cool 60s.

Tonight: Showers, few storms, areas of fog late. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, stray shower or storm through midday. Warm and breezy. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy, rain, few storms, cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, periods of rain. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day - Mostly cloudy, cool, shower still possible. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s.

