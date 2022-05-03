Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Report: Albemarle Co. 4th healthiest locality in Virginia

By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is the fourth healthiest locality in the commonwealth, according to one report.

The Virginia Department of Health shared research published by the University of Wisconsin. That report ranks counties by health outcomes and the underlying factors that may influence health in the area.

This year’s report focuses on economic security for all communities, especially when it comes to handling COVID-19.

“We really live in a community that’s committed to caring for each other, that really understands that health is more than going to a doctor; it’s access to healthy foods, it’s access to affordable housing, it’s having jobs that pay living wages, and our community really supports all of us,” Blue Ridge Health Department Director Doctor Denise Bonds said.

Dr. Bonds says donors in Albemarle County helped BRHD purchase a mobile unit, which upped vaccine distribution all the area. This in turn helped with the county’s ranking in the report.

The full list can be found here: 2022 County Health Rankings Show How Virginia Continues to Improve - Newsroom

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County

Latest News

Va. lawmakers weigh in on SCOTUS draft, Center for Politics offers impact on elections
News at 6 Va. lawmakers weigh in on SCOTUS draft, Center for Politics offers impact on elections
Golden Apple awards
Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. honor Golden Apple recipients
(FILE)
UVA study could improve heart attack outcomes
EF-0 damage
Details of the storm damage survey on the Augusta County tornado