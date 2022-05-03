Report: Albemarle Co. 4th healthiest locality in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is the fourth healthiest locality in the commonwealth, according to one report.

The Virginia Department of Health shared research published by the University of Wisconsin. That report ranks counties by health outcomes and the underlying factors that may influence health in the area.

This year’s report focuses on economic security for all communities, especially when it comes to handling COVID-19.

“We really live in a community that’s committed to caring for each other, that really understands that health is more than going to a doctor; it’s access to healthy foods, it’s access to affordable housing, it’s having jobs that pay living wages, and our community really supports all of us,” Blue Ridge Health Department Director Doctor Denise Bonds said.

Dr. Bonds says donors in Albemarle County helped BRHD purchase a mobile unit, which upped vaccine distribution all the area. This in turn helped with the county’s ranking in the report.

The full list can be found here: 2022 County Health Rankings Show How Virginia Continues to Improve - Newsroom

