Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Increasing clouds and warm

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will begin to thicken as we go through the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s today and tomorrow. We’ll see showers and scattered storms develop late afternoon into the evening hours. A few showers and a storm may still be possible Wednesday. Cooler conditions will begin to work into the region Thursday. Meanwhile, another storm system will bring soaking rain to the area Friday and Saturday. By Mother’s Day conditions will begin to slowly dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, late showers & scattered storm. High: around 80

Tonight: Showers & scattered storms, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, stray shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Rain & a scattered storm, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy,, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM