Increasing clouds and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will begin to thicken as we go through the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s today and tomorrow. We’ll see showers and scattered storms develop late afternoon into the evening hours. A few showers and a storm may still be possible Wednesday. Cooler conditions will begin to work into the region Thursday. Meanwhile, another storm system will bring soaking rain to the area Friday and Saturday. By Mother’s Day conditions will begin to slowly dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, late showers & scattered storm. High: around 80

Tonight: Showers & scattered storms, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, stray shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Rain & a scattered storm, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy,, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

