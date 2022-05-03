Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Honor the Future campaign brings $4B to UVA Grounds

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia now has $4 billion through its Honor The Future campaign.

Restoration of the UVA Rotunda, UVA Athletics Department, and the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers are all products of donors. Now, more initiatives on UVA Grounds are seeing improvements.

“This is an important milestone for the university,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said. “There’s a major project if you’ve driven down Emmet [Street] or Ivy [Road] anytime recently, you’ll see that right near JPJ [John Paul Jones Arena] there is a large hole in the ground that will turn into some of the anchor initiatives that will shape the future of the institution.”

Coy says some of the money will assist first-generation and low-income students. Changes to the UVA Medical Center, the Darden School of Business, and scholarships are also all possible because of the money.

This week, Princeton Review’s Best Value Colleges for 2022 rankings named UVA as number one in the nation for financial aid.

