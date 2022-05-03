Eye to the sky

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It looks like another day of above normal temperatures. We’ll see increasing cloudiness today. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and scattered storms are expected to develop late this afternoon into tonight. A few additional showers or a storm will also be possible Wednesday. Pleasant conditions can be expected Thursday, before soaking rain moves in Friday and Saturday. Conditions should begin to dry by Mother’s Day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds, late showers & a scattered storm, High: around 80

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, stray shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Rain & scattered storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

