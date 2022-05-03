Advertise With Us
date 2022-05-03
Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. honor Golden Apple recipients

By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 1,000 applications were submitted for this year’s Golden Apple awards, and winners are being awarded Tuesday, May 3.

Golden Apple honors one teacher from each public and private school in Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville. One of the goals of the program is to promote classroom innovation.

The winners are each given a grant to continue those efforts in their classrooms.

Kelly Oehler, a talent development resource teacher at Stone Robinson Elementary School in Albemarle County, was awarded for the second time last year. She is excited for this year’s honorees.

The program is sponsored by Better Living Building Supply & Cabinetry.

“We’re just so thankful that they have done this for us, for the community, because it’s not just honoring the teachers, it’s giving the resources to the children and it just makes a stronger community and so we’re just we’re so thankful,” Oehler said.

This year’s recipient will be announced Tuesday evening.

