Batesville community hosting art auction in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Batesville community is coming together to raise money for Ukraine.

A 12ft. mural will be auctioned off Tuesday, May 17, at the former Bank of America on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. This is the second event the community is holding after a benefit concert. That concert raised more than $16,000.

Artist David Cochrane painted the mural with the victims of the war in mind.

“Whether it’s a talented musician or a talented artist or neighbors volunteering for events and making things happen, it’s wonderful to see everyone coming together to see how they can help,” Kristen Rabourdin, owner of the Batesville Market and a sponsor of the auction, said.

Donations will be accepted at the auction and money raised will go to the World Central Kitchen and Global Giving. More information can be found here.

