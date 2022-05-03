Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Batesville community hosting art auction in downtown Charlottesville

By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Batesville community is coming together to raise money for Ukraine.

A 12ft. mural will be auctioned off Tuesday, May 17, at the former Bank of America on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. This is the second event the community is holding after a benefit concert. That concert raised more than $16,000.

Artist David Cochrane painted the mural with the victims of the war in mind.

“Whether it’s a talented musician or a talented artist or neighbors volunteering for events and making things happen, it’s wonderful to see everyone coming together to see how they can help,” Kristen Rabourdin, owner of the Batesville Market and a sponsor of the auction, said.

Donations will be accepted at the auction and money raised will go to the World Central Kitchen and Global Giving. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County

Latest News

Va. lawmakers weigh in on SCOTUS draft, Center for Politics offers impact on elections
News at 6 Va. lawmakers weigh in on SCOTUS draft, Center for Politics offers impact on elections
Golden Apple awards
Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. honor Golden Apple recipients
(FILE)
UVA study could improve heart attack outcomes
Outside of the Albemarle County office building.
Report: Albemarle Co. 4th healthiest locality in Virginia
EF-0 damage
Details of the storm damage survey on the Augusta County tornado