Albemarle Co. collects over 2,000 pounds of medicines

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County says a new record has been set for the weight of prescription drugs collected for Drug Take Back Day.

Between the two locations set up Saturday, April 30, people dropped off more than 2,000 pounds of drugs.

The county says previous collections gathered between 700-900 pounds.

“The biggest benefit is that these drugs are out of medicine cabinets, but they’re also not going into our water systems by people flushing them to try to get rid of them,” Abbey Stumpf with the county said.

All of the collected drugs will be incinerated.

