ACFR explains how it plans to improve serving the community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Improving response times and meeting the community’s needs are just some goals Albemarle County Fire Rescue is focusing on.

“We are finding ourselves more involved in social type work than we ever have, which is not unusual,” Chief Dan Eggleston said.

ACFR says it is responding to more mental health situations than ever before.

“Social impacts in the community, we were one of the people to feel that. If there is a problem in the community, oftentimes we see an uptick in calls,” Eggleston said. “I’m excited what we have landed in next year’s budget, our mental health response team. It’s a partnership with the Department of Social Services and the police department to respond to mental health crisis in a way that’s much more caring and is much more suited for the situation.”

This team will include a social worker, police officer, and a paramedic.

“In the past those calls would get sent to the police department and they did not have a lot of options at the time so we decided to broaden the team with a group of clinicians,” Eggleston said.

The coordination leans heavily on people and equipment.

“Thankfully with funding from the Board and the community, we have been able to invest in technology to make that go smoother,” Eggleston said.

The chief says layered into that is extensive training to save lives.

“Each person is broken down into groups and knows their role,” Eggleston said. “It’s like a sporting event: Everyone has their roll when the ball snaps, everyone is from a different team, but everyone has a role to bring that situation under control.”

