ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and a motorcycle at the intersection or Hillsdale Drive and Rio Road.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Monday, May 2. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20-year-old Kyjuan-Shallah Anthony Maurice Bell of Dillwyn, died at the scene. The driver of the truck has minor injuries.

Lane closures and detours were put in place as crews worked the scene. Police announced around 1:30 p.m. that the roadway was reopened to traffic.

The Albemarle County Police Department says this is the third traffic fatality it has investigated in 2022.

