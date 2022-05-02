Sunny and warm
Warm and unsettled week ahead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures today. Expect pleasant conditions tonight under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday, with late day showers and storms. We will have a few chances for scattered showers and storms this week. As we approach the weekend, temperatures will cool into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning fog, mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, late showers & storms, High: around 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
