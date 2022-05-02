Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sunny and warm

Warm and unsettled week ahead
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures today. Expect pleasant conditions tonight under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday, with late day showers and storms. We will have a few chances for scattered showers and storms this week. As we approach the weekend, temperatures will cool into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, late showers & storms, High: around 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

