Service dogs assisting students through exams in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Man’s best friend is on campus at an Albemarle County High School as students gear up for advanced placement tests.

Many of them say the stress is setting in, so the district is allowing service dogs.

Western Albemarle High is the first to get in on the treat.

“So if we can focus on amplifying better mental health and just creating that base, of emotional stability, students actually learn a lot better,” Western Albemarle High School senior, Mason Rothenberger said.

They’re also invited to unplug by playing with chalk and blowing bubbles.

“We want to make sure that we’re promoting a really healthy, fun, and vibrant atmosphere as we head into some of the more stressful times,” Western Albemarle High School senior, Elijah Witt said.

The students are hoping for this event to come back next year.

