Rivanna Riverfest is back to celebrate river conservation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Riverfest is back after taking three years off due to COVID-19 and some rainy weather. People got a chance to take their kayaks and canoes on the river, listen to live music, and sample food trucks.

“This is really the first time we’ve been able to do this in almost four years in a real way,” co-owner of the Rivanna River Company, Gabe Silver said.

The Riverfest is raising awareness about river conservation.

“The community’s understanding, awareness, and appreciation of the Rivanna River has really come a long way. So, I think it’s exciting when you say Rivanna River, more people in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area now really understand what you’re talking about,” Silver said.

River steward with Rivanna Rivver Conservation, Devon Hathaway says the Rivanna River is an important piece of Charlottesville.

“The water really gives us a place to play. It gives us water to drink. It does so much for us and it’s just so nice to have people who are really like minded and really interested in keeping it safe and celebrating it all in one place,” Hathaway said.

This festival is a celebration of hard work from the week

“There’s been trash cleanups, there’s been invasive species control efforts of all with volunteers. There was an earth day celebration here last week, that involved a cleanup. So we’ve been really focusing on our river and the trails that follow the river,” Silver said.

Keeping the river clean is essential, for summer fun that’s coming up.

“We recommend if you haven’t been out on it, either in a kayak canoe tube or stand up paddleboard come out with a random river company, we can we introduce thousands of people every year, to the river and to enjoy the wonder of it,” Silver said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.