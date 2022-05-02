Highland’s annual sheep shearing returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual highland sheep shearing is back teaching both children and adults about agriculture. The New Zealand sheep shearing method was used to shear five Highlands sheep to get them ready for summer.

“It’s really important because a lot of folks just don’t know where these types of agricultural products come from and for kids and adults alike coming out and actually seeing this process makes that connection between these working farms and what you buy at the store,” Jason Woodle with James Monroe’s Highland said.

The wool from the sheep is then cleaned and sold at the Highland store.

