Early week warm-up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny sky and summer-like temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Although conditions will remain above normal for the next couple of days, expect to see more cloud cover. An approaching cold front will eventually bring showers and scattered storms to the region later Tuesday. As we go into the late week and weekend, temperatures will cool with additional chances for rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Increasing cloud, late showers & a scattered storm, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain & a scattered storm, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

