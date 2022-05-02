Early week warm-up
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny sky and summer-like temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Although conditions will remain above normal for the next couple of days, expect to see more cloud cover. An approaching cold front will eventually bring showers and scattered storms to the region later Tuesday. As we go into the late week and weekend, temperatures will cool with additional chances for rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Increasing cloud, late showers & a scattered storm, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Periods of rain & a scattered storm, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
