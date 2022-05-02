Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Early week warm-up

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny sky and summer-like temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Although conditions will remain above normal for the next couple of days, expect to see more cloud cover. An approaching cold front will eventually bring showers and scattered storms to the region later Tuesday. As we go into the late week and weekend, temperatures will cool with additional chances for rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Increasing cloud, late showers & a scattered storm, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain & a scattered storm, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Early May Warmth Thru Mid-Week. Some T-Storms Return
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and warm