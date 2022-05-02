Early May Warmth Thru Mid-Week. Some T-Storms Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early May warmth is underway, making it feel like June. Warm temperatures through Wednesday this week. An approaching cold front will bring some late day scattered storms Tuesday and a few more showers or storms Wednesday. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Behind this front, more seasonable and largely dry Thursday.

A new storm system will approach and slowly move across the Mid-Atlantic region Friday into Saturday, with more widespread rain and cooler temperatures. Rain amounts could result in one to two inches during this time. How quickly this storm departs will have an impact on Mother’s Day Sunday. Currently, trending drier than the start of the weekend and temperatures in the cool 60s.

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm, late day storms into the evening. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Warm, Some morning showers, few storms possible by afternoon. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms, cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, periods of rain. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day - Sun and clouds, shower still possible. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.

