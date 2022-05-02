Architectural Review Board makes moves along with Red Carpet Inn Project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Those without a place to call home will soon have some new options.

Plans are coming along for the redevelopment of the Red Carpet Inn on Route 29 and now you can catch a glimpse of the scene.

The first part of the project is operated by Virginia Supportive Housing. The same group that put together the crossings at Fourth Street and Preston Avenue.

“They have a mission to end homelessness by providing permanent housing and supportive services,” applicant Whitney McDermott said.

This is a three phase project, phase one is set to be done around spring 2023, phase two and three are for 2026 or later.

“Piedmont Housing Alliance plans to build a multifamily affordable building in the back half of the parcel if this were 29, down the bottom of the page, Premier Circle here,” McDermott said. “Phase three has a mixed use building in the plan directly adjacent to the entrance corridor,” McDermott said.

The building, we’re told, will be contemporary in nature but will also use brick and metal to reflect building materials historically used in the county.

Albemarle County’s Architectural Review Board now recommends approval of the plan.

“I’m happy to move for approval of this item with the recommendations outlined in the staff report.,” Dade Van Der Werf of the ARB said.

The next Architectural Review Board meeting will be May 16th on Zoom where the next template of this project should be ready for review.

