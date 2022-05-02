Advertise With Us
Back On Track
An antidepressant study is underway at UVA

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An antidepressant study is underway at the University of Virginia.

The clinical trial is for adults with major depressive disorder.

Researchers are testing a medication to see if it can prevent withdrawal issues and cut down on how long it takes to treat.

They’re also evaluating efficacy compared to placebo and are reimbursing people for their time.

“This study in particular is looking at a medication that acts like methadone, so it’s acting related to an opioid receptor,” Chair Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Science, Dr. Anita Clayton said.

Clayton says this means it’s not working to increase dopamine or serotonin, different from many other antidepressants.

If you want to get involved in the study, you can call 434-243-4631. People will be reimbursed for their time.

