Albemarle County Democrats gear up for elections with family event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Democrats changed up their normal meeting place Sunday afternoon.

The group held its first putt putt, potluck and politics event.

Rio co-chairman Nathan Moore says he wanted a fun way for Albemarle County to meet politicians form the area and discuss politics.

He says this is a way to gather some contact information and meet one another before ramping up for elections.

“It is important to fight for what we want and what people need, but it’s also important to know each other and enrich our community,” Moore said.

Moore says he’s a big believer of political groups having fun, so he hopes to plan more events like this to help with engagement.

