Albemarle Co. nonprofit giving back to teachers all week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All week long, a nonprofit is giving back to teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools.

“We love our Albemarle County Public Schools, teachers, and this week we definitely intend to show them,” Khalilah Jones, co-president of Families Helping Families, said.

Throughout the past two years, teachers have been put to the test.

“I think a lot of people, specifically parents, got a little taste of what their teachers go through during the pandemic when they were virtual learning,” Jones said.

That’s why this week, Families Helping Families is giving back to educators in the county.

“This has been such a huge undertaking by our team who has really put the power behind appreciating our teachers,” Jones said. “We are honoring over 1,000 Albemarle County public school educators.”

Sending snacks, delivering notes, and hanging signs throughout the schools is how they’re saying thank you.

“We’re celebrating over 400 substitute teachers, like I said, 1,000 educators. We’ve written 500 personal thank you notes, and we’ve had 100 volunteers. All of this adds up to one community that really appreciates our educators,” Jones said.

To learn more about Families Helping Families, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.