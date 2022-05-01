Warmer Days Ahead. More Showers and Storm Chances This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome May! Early tonight a few showers or isolated storm. Warmer temperatures ahead this week, mainly through Wednesday. While dry and warm Monday, late Tuesday through Wednesday the chance for scattered showers and some storms will return, ahead of the next approaching cold front. Behind the front, a more seasonable and dry Thursday. Friday and the start to the Mother’s Day weekend is trending much cooler and wet.

Tonight: Early scattered showers or isolated storm. Gradual clearing ovenright, patchy fog. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm, late storms possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Warm, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms, cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, periods of rain. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day - Variable clouds, shower still possible. Highs low to mid 60s.

