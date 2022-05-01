Advertise With Us
Parents learn more about mental health at SARA event

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) held a conversation expo on Saturday, April 30 for parents and caregivers at the Jefferson School City Center.

Many different organizations teamed up to give answers about everything from mental health to relationships to sexual health to communication skills. The event was free and provided a place for children to play while parents learned.

“All these people to see them would take, a million phone calls, and maybe a lot of money to go and have these conversations with all these different people. So we’re like a one stop shop free event, to come learn about whatever you need to learn about. Whatever is going to help you and your family specifically,” Executive Director of SARA, Laurie Jean Talun said.

Pearl Island also gave out free lunches at the event.

