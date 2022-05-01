No. 7 Hokies claim series victory with 7-5 win against No. 11 UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was unable to claim a series victory against its in-state rival, as the 11th ranked Cavaliers fell 7-5 against No. 7 Virginia Tech on Sunday at Disharoon Park.

The Hokies won the first game of the series 5-2 on Friday, while UVA claimed a 6-3 victory in Game Two.

The ‘Hoos appeared to be on their way to another win on Sunday, as they scored four runs in the first two innings.

Alex Tappen hit a 2-run shot in the bottom of the 1st, and Chris Newell launched a solo shot over the centerfield wall in the 2nd.

Virginia Tech got on the board with two runs in the 4th, and two more in the 5th.

The ‘Hokies took the lead with three runs in the 7th.

Tappen hit his 2nd home run of the game in the bottom of the inning, but the ‘Hoos were unable to get any closer.

“We jumped their starter, and got four runs in the first two innings, and then couldn’t muster much else, other than Tappen’s solo shot there,” says UVA head coach Brian O’Connor. “Credit them, they did a nice job of coming out of the bullpen and locking it down, and taking the lead. Two very, very good teams, and they came out on top.”

Tappen adds, “You’re not always going to have those games where it’s gonna be just like a waterfall, and it’s all gonna come in one inning, and stuff like that. You got to have really good at-bats, and we have to stay quality in our approach. I think Virginia Tech just did a little bit better of a job than we did of that today.”

UVA broke its three-game series attendance record with a three-day total of 16,277. The figure tops the previous record of 14,282, which was set against UNC in 2014.

Virginia (33-12, 14-10 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against VCU on Tuesday.

