No. 11 UVA baseball tops No. 7 VA Tech 6-3 in Game Two at Disharoon Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers scored five runs with two outs in the 5th inning, and the 11th ranked Virginia baseball team defeated No. 7 Virginia Tech 6-3 on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The victory evens the series at on game apiece, after the Hokies took to opener 5-2 on Friday.

“It’s really big,” says starting pitcher Brian Gursky. “Any time you lose on Friday, Saturday becomes even more important. It’s a great rivalry. They have great fans, and a great team. It was an amazing environment, and it really doesn’t get any better than that.”

Gursky pitched 6.0 innings for UVA, and allowed 2-runs on 5-hits with 8-strikeouts.

Brandon Neeck pitched the final three innings, and only gave up one run on one hit.

A record-breaking crowd of 5,919 fans were in attendance on Saturday (wvir)

Jake Gelof scored the first run of the game for the ‘Hoos, as the sophomore launched his 17th home run of the season in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “Fortunately, Gelof was able to get a ball out of here, and then the next inning we were able to string a bunch of hits together, which we’ve been pretty good at this year.”

Gelof adds, “Once you get one on the board, and break the seal, I think it’s a big thing to show that it is possible. Obviously, you always think that, but once you get that one across, you get your shoulders back a little bit, take a deep breath, having the lead right there, and then going going out there and having fun.”

Virginia (33-11, 14-9 ACC) and Virginia Tech (30-10, 13-8 ACC) are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at 11 AM at Disharoon Park.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.