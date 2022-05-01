Isolated Severe Weather Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We have a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance this Sunday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. The greatest potential for severe weather is across Southside and Southwest Virginia.

Showers and thunderstorms exit Sunday overnight.

Monday will be breezy, dry and warmer.

Watching the next cold front which has slowed down. It looks to make it to the area on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms.

We get a break the rain on Thursday.

A cooler and wetter weather maker arrives later Friday, Friday night and into the Mother’s Day weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Isolated severe weather possible later in the afternoon and evening, especially south of I-64 and the James River. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s north. Mid to upper 70s south.

Sunday night: Evening shower and thunderstorm. Rain exits overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: A shower and storm risk later in the day and night at this time. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Rainy with highs cooler in the lower 60s.

