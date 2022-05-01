Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies

Guests were seen jumping from balconies of burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire marshal says. (SOURCE: WMUR)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, N.H. (WMUR) – Hotel guests in New Hampshire were seen jumping from balconies to escape a raging fire.

Fire crews arrived at The Red Jacket Resort in Conway to find heavy smoke pouring from the third floor.

North Conway Fire Chief Steve Soloman said parts of the hotel are a total loss.

“75 rooms have been burned off the hotel,” he said.

At one point, the state fire marshal said guests could be seen jumping from balcony to balcony to reach safety.

“There is continued danger of collapse in this portion of the structure,” Solomon said. “It’s a calculated risk, we have to get the fire extinguished, so we weigh what we’re able to do to extinguish the fire versus the risk of doing it.”

Solomon said two firefighters and one civilian suffered non-life threatening injuries. Everyone has been accounted for.

He said it was a team effort with help from 27 other agencies.

Guests like Trish Laraja said their weekend getaway on a whim was not what she expected.

“I didn’t hear a smoke alarm or anything, I just kept hearing people say they’re evacuating,” hotel guest Trish Laraja said.

Still, she said she chooses to see the silver lining.

“I’m a widow myself so we’ve been through that kind of a tragedy and I’m super glad me and my son are safe,” she said. “Everybody that we’ve met today has been so nice, and I was like ‘Maybe this is actually what we needed this weekend.’”

Firefighters said strong wind gusts made it more challenging to put out the fire. It’s unclear what initially started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Greyhounds compete in a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dubuque,...
Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
A pediatrician examines a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. In a...
US pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance
While waiting outside for her DoorDash order, the customer fell and hit her head. Luckily, her...
'Guardian angel' DoorDash driver saves woman after fall causes brain bleeds
School officials are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class of mostly...
Parents call for teacher to be fired after 'unacceptable' lessons on slavery