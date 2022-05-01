Foxfield spring race is back after COVID-19

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Foxfield is celebrating its spring race, drawing in hundreds of fans from all over the commonwealth. After a two year break due to COVID-19, Foxfield Spring Race is back. This time with a few changes.

“We are actually running our first spring race under our new management group. So, this is our first time back out,” Executive Director of Foxfield Racing, Kelly Cox said.

The new management group says it wants to create a more family friendly and community focused space.

“While focused on steeplechase racing, and our philanthropic partners, we really want to continue to bring these races to the community and that meant making it a safe, enjoyable place,” Cox said.

This means changing some of the rules surrounding alcohol.

“We reduced the alcohol allotment that people could bring in per tailgating space and especially that reduced the amount of alcohol per person could bring in,” Cox said.

The new rules did not deter people from coming out.

“There’s definitely more excitement in the air than previous years. It’s just been gone for so long. We’re all happy to be here,” Katherine Stadler, a University of Virginia Darden School of Business student attending the race said.

Foxfield races is also focusing on creating long term partnerships. On race day, Foxfield presented Camp Holiday Trails with $50,000.

“Foxfield has partnered with Camp Holiday Trails to ensure that the spring races benefit our work with kids with medical needs, and we get to send more kids to camp this summer with their support,” said Executive Director of Camp Holiday Trails, Tina LaRoche said.

It’s all about getting together for a good cause.

“We’ve been getting to do a lot of networking and mingling and really enjoying the horse races, which is something that I think we’ve missed out on,” said Stadler.

