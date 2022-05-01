Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Foxfield spring race is back after COVID-19

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Foxfield is celebrating its spring race, drawing in hundreds of fans from all over the commonwealth. After a two year break due to COVID-19, Foxfield Spring Race is back. This time with a few changes.

“We are actually running our first spring race under our new management group. So, this is our first time back out,” Executive Director of Foxfield Racing, Kelly Cox said.

The new management group says it wants to create a more family friendly and community focused space.

“While focused on steeplechase racing, and our philanthropic partners, we really want to continue to bring these races to the community and that meant making it a safe, enjoyable place,” Cox said.

This means changing some of the rules surrounding alcohol.

“We reduced the alcohol allotment that people could bring in per tailgating space and especially that reduced the amount of alcohol per person could bring in,” Cox said.

The new rules did not deter people from coming out.

“There’s definitely more excitement in the air than previous years. It’s just been gone for so long. We’re all happy to be here,” Katherine Stadler, a University of Virginia Darden School of Business student attending the race said.

Foxfield races is also focusing on creating long term partnerships. On race day, Foxfield presented Camp Holiday Trails with $50,000.

“Foxfield has partnered with Camp Holiday Trails to ensure that the spring races benefit our work with kids with medical needs, and we get to send more kids to camp this summer with their support,” said Executive Director of Camp Holiday Trails, Tina LaRoche said.

It’s all about getting together for a good cause.

“We’ve been getting to do a lot of networking and mingling and really enjoying the horse races, which is something that I think we’ve missed out on,” said Stadler.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it...
Nurse turned teacher says school district wants her to repay her salary

Latest News

ACPD wrapping up the drug collections
Albemarle County organizations join hands for drug take back event
Delegate Rob Bell of Albemarle County speakng
Digital map funding stems from Del. Rob Bell’s school safety bill
SARA event
Parents learn more about mental health at SARA event
Foxfeild Racing 2022
Foxfield 2022