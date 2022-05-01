Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County organizations join hands for drug take back event

Albemarle County police is promoting environmental and personal safety through its Drug Take Back Day.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police is promoting environmental and personal safety through its Drug Take Back Day.

ACPD partnered with Sentara Martha Jefferson and Wegmans to take back any unwanted medications. The bi-annual event is completely anonymous and no questions asked. Police say its better for the environment than flushing medication down the toilet.

“Last October we took in approximately 730 pounds of unwanted medications,” ACPD Sergeant Sean Hackney said. “All of those are destroyed. There are no records. There are no names. It’s completely anonymous, and we just want to help get some of these substances taken care of in a safe way.”

ACPD is looking to expand this program soon. If you missed today’s event, you can go to the DEA website to learn more about disposing your medications.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it...
Nurse turned teacher says school district wants her to repay her salary

Latest News

Delegate Rob Bell of Albemarle County speakng
Digital map funding stems from Del. Rob Bell’s school safety bill
SARA event
Parents learn more about mental health at SARA event
Foxfeild Racing 2022
Foxfield spring race is back after COVID-19
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Lawsuit against Charlottesville about future of its Robert E. Lee statue can continue, judge says