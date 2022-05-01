Advertise With Us
Back On Track
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old brother.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) – Police in Indiana have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the death of the boy’s 17-year-old brother.

Police with the Kokomo Police Department said in a release they responded on April 30 to the report of someone who had been shot.

When they arrived, they said they found the 17-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told officers his 14-year-old brother had shot him and ran from the area.

The 17-year-old was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis where police say he died from his injuries.

Police located the 14-year-old about a mile from the scene where they took him into custody.

He was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center and booked for murder.

A judge can determine if children as young as 12 should be tried as adults for murder, according to Indiana law.

Teens ages 16 or 17 who are accused of murder are automatically tried as adults.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

