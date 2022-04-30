Ukrainian couple flees war and settles in Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denys Kobzan is the owner of Mr. Fix on the downtown mall. He is a Ukrainian American. In his store, he sells “Stand With Ukraine” T-shirts to raise money for people impacted by the war. Now, he’s helping his family specifically.

His father-in-law, Irgo Yerko and mother-in-law Tetiana Yerko decided to leave Ukraine and settle in Virginia.

“Originally we are from Kharkiv, Ukraine and we were running from the war,” Kobzan translated for Irgo Yerko.

He says three days after the war broke out, he and his wife were able to get to downtown Kharkiv. What they saw, he says, was shocking and apocalyptic.

Their decision to travel to the United States came after seeing more and more destruction day by day. The journey presented it’s own unique difficulties. In 6 days they went from eastern to western Ukraine to Hungary to Great Britain to Mexico to California to Virginia.

While they unfortunately had to leave their home and cat, they’re gaining a new special connection.

Visit to DC (wvir)

“We haven’t seen our daughter or son-in-law for seven years and we finally were able to see our grandkids there who were born here and they are very active and amazing,” Tetiana Yerko said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.