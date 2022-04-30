Tracking Next Showers and Thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday is comfortable and mainly dry. A light passing shower or sprinkles possible to the south and west of Charlottesville this afternoon.

Sunday will bring us the next chance for scattered showers and a few afternoon/evening thunderstorms. A warm front lifting north Sunday will trigger some showers, with a cold front late triggering some storms. A few thunderstorms look for form west and move east Sunday afternoon into the evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail possible.

Much warmer with highs in the low 80s next week. More opportunities for showers and storms expected Tuesday and into the mid week. Cooler late next week with more rain chances by later Friday and next weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Clouds and hazy breaks of sun, especially northeast. A stray shower possible south and west of Charlottesville. Highs in the 60s for most areas. Closer to 70 degrees northeast.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower chance late. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Variable clouds, few morning showers around. Afternoon showers and storms developing. Highs in the 70s. Showers storms exit Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: : Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly late afternoon or night time showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or storm. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the 60s.

