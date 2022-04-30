Advertise With Us
date 2022-04-30
No. 7 Hokies defeat No. 11 UVA 5-2 in series opener at The Dish

Carson DeMartini started the scoring with a home run in the 2nd inning
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 11 Virginia baseball team lost 5-2 against No. 7 Virginia Tech in Game One of their three game series on Friday at Disharoon Park.

Hokies starting pitcher Griffin Green went 7.0 innings, and allowed one run on seven hits.

The Cavaliers left seven runners on base in the game.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “Certainly we had numerous opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, and to beat a great team like Virginia Tech, you have to make sure that you’re opportunistic, and we didn’t do that.”

Chris Newell went 3-for-3 at the plate, with a home run, and two runs scored.

The junior centerfielder says, “We didn’t play a very bad game at all, they just made a little bit better of an execution, hit a little bit better with two outs. We had our opportunities, and we didn’t capitalize on them today. But that’s the beauty of baseball, we play again tomorrow.”

First pitch for Game Two is scheduled for 4pm at Disharoon Park.

