No. 16 UVA women’s lax upsets No. 3 Syracuse 18-14 in ACC Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a must-win scenario, the Virginia women’s lacrosse team earned its biggest win of the season, as the 16th ranked Cavaliers upset No. 3 Syracuse 18-14 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday in South Bend.

UVA entered the match-up with a record of 8-8 overall, and needed a win to guarantee a record of at least .500, which is necessary to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Rachel Clark tied her career-high with six goals in the win against SU, while Ashlyn McGovern scored four times.

Morgan Schwab had three goals and four assists.

Six-seed Virginia (9-8) will take on 2-seed Boston College in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Sunday at 3:30 pm in South Bend.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.