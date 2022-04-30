Advertise With Us
Back On Track
No. 16 UVA women’s lax upsets No. 3 Syracuse 18-14 in ACC Quarterfinals

UVA head coach Julie Myers(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a must-win scenario, the Virginia women’s lacrosse team earned its biggest win of the season, as the 16th ranked Cavaliers upset No. 3 Syracuse 18-14 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday in South Bend.

UVA entered the match-up with a record of 8-8 overall, and needed a win to guarantee a record of at least .500, which is necessary to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Rachel Clark tied her career-high with six goals in the win against SU, while Ashlyn McGovern scored four times.

Morgan Schwab had three goals and four assists.

Six-seed Virginia (9-8) will take on 2-seed Boston College in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Sunday at 3:30 pm in South Bend.

