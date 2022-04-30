Lawsuit against Charlottesville about future of its Robert E. Lee statue can continue, judge says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It seemed like the story of Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue was coming to a close. But new movement in a lawsuit could indicate the story is still being written.

The Lee statue no longer stands tall in a public park in the city of Charlottesville, but the legal battles centered around it are continuing. Judge Paul Peatross, Jr. said the case can move ahead after a demurrer hearing earlier this month.

The Trevillian Station Battlefield filed a temporary injunction to pause the melting of the statue by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

“So the plaintiffs are saying you are not allowed to melt this because that would result in irreparable harm,” NBC29 Legal Analyst AC Rieman said.

‘Irreparable harm’ is why the temporary injunction was filed in the Charlottesville Circuit Court against the city and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

“Ultimately, the judge is saying that the plaintiff does have standing in this case, meaning that the plaintiff has some type of interest in the outcome of what happens to this monument,” Rieman said.

Court documents acquired by NBC29 give a glimpse as to what arguments will be made in court. A key one revolves around whether it’s legal for the statue to be melted.

The plaintiffs point to a Virginia code that says what a city can do with a statue. They say “relocating a war monument to a foundry furnace for altercation and destruction is not on the list of what is permissible.”

The defense argues: “The city’s disposition of the Lee statue was not the act of destroying it; instead the city transferred possession and ownership to the Center,” which they say is how ‘disposition’ has been defined in court.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center said while the lawsuit is going on, it will continue its community engagement about what to do if the statue is eventually melted.

The Monument Fund penned a news release after the ruling, saying: “There will be more procedural skirmishing. But the main question in the case is already in effect decided. Plaintiffs win.”

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center had a contrasting take.

“While we are confident that this lawsuit should not impact the Center’s ownership,” UVA Memory Project Director Jalane Schmidt said in a statement. “We are disappointed that this case is being allowed to move forward. The community is not served by another unnecessary and expensive legal process. Nevertheless, we are not deterred.”

