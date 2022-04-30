Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Jelani Woods selected by Colts in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

Jelani Woods scores against Wake Forest
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia tight end Jelani Woods was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Woods was picked with the 9th selection in the 3rd round, No. 73 overall.

The 6-foot-7 tight end was named First Team All-ACC in 2021, after transferring to UVA from Oklahoma State.

In his only season with the ‘Hoos, Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

