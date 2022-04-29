Weekend Starts Dry. Some Showers and Storms Return Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly, but not as cold overnight. Some patchy frost is possible. While Saturday is comfortable and largely dry, with some more clouds, Sunday will bring us the next chance for scattered showers and a few afternoon/evening storms. A warm front lifting north Sunday will trigger some showers, with a cold front late triggering some storms. A few thunderstorms look for form west and move east by Sunday late afternoon into the evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail, possible.

Much warmer with highs in the low 80s next week. More opportunities for showers and storms expected Tuesday and into the mid week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows mid 30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, stray shower south and west of Charlottesville. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows around 50.

Sunday: Variable clouds, few AM showers. Late PM showers and storms. Highs low to mid 70s. Showers end Sunday night. Lows 50s.

Monday: : Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly afternoon or night time showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or storm. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 70s.

