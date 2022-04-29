Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Health seeing slow uptick in COVID-19 cases

By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing an increasing of COVID-19 exposures in the community, but the number may not reflect the whole story.

“It isn’t going away in our community, and I think a lot of friends and family are experiencing that this week,” UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said Friday, April 29. “We’re continuing to hold steady.”

As of Friday, UVA Health says it has 11 COVID-19 patients in general acute care beds, and two in the ICU.

Those numbers may not look dramatically different from last week, though UVA Health is hearing of more cases.

“A lot of people calling saying that they are in group settings and that there are clusters of COVID transmission that are occurring in the group settings,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

Dr. Sifri says those cases aren’t officially reflected in the numbers because of the use of home tests. Though, the doctor says he can tell there is an increase in community transmission from calls and wastewater testing.

Doctors are keeping an eye on this uptick. They say to keep cases low, try engaging in outdoor activities when possible as the weather gets warmer.

