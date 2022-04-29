Pleasant Weather For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A blend of hazy sunshine and a few clouds on this Friday and again on Saturday. More clouds southwest and extra sunshine northeast.

Where the sky is clearer overnight, there will be some more patchy light frost. This will be especially the case north and east of Charlottesville.

A seasonable last day of April ahead on Saturday.

Changes arrive on Sunday. Watching the progress of a developing warm front. Showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms look for form west to east by Sunday late afternoon into the evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out.

Warmer and dry Monday.

The next best shower and thunderstorm risk will be later on next Tuesday into early Wednesday. Keep checking back for updates.

Friday afternoon: Sun, a few clouds, light breeze, highs 65 to 70 degrees.

Friday night: Great weather conditions for Fridays After Five in Charlottesville. Temperatures dropping through the 60s. Lows mid 30s northeast with patchy light frost. Mid 40s by dawn from Charlottesville, south and west with a few more clouds.

Saturday: Clouds to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Dry Saturday night. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Mainly evening shower and thunderstorm chance west to east. Highs in the 70s. Showers and storms exit Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly afternoon or night time shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s.

More shower and storm chances later on next week.

