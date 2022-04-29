Matt Moore breaks UVA points record; No. 4 Virginia defeats Lafayette 20-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Matt Moore broke Steele Stanwick’s record for points in a career at UVA, and the No. 4 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated Lafayette 20-10 on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

Moore had two goals and six assists on Senior Night, and he broke the record with an assist to Payton Cormier with 6:00 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter.

“That was one of the coolest moments of my life,” says Moore. “Being out there, I just took in everything, and all the amazing players I played with, I’m just grateful of them. They made me the player I am today.”

Head coach Lars Tiffany adds, “To see the names of Steele Stanwick, and Jay Jalbert, and (Drew) McKnight, and (Doug) Knight, and (Michael) Watson, and to think that all that I’ve been here for all of Matt Moore’s production. I’ve been able to witness it firsthand. I feel giddy, almost like a kid.”

Matt Moore has tallied 271 points in his career, with 140 goals and 131 assists in 71 games.

Steele Stanwick had 126 goals and 143 assists from 2009-2012 (69 games).

Moore also holds the UVA record for points scored in a single season, as his 89 points in 2019 surpassed the previous record of 86, which was set by Doug Knight in 1996.

Senior Payton Cormier scored five goals in the win against Lafayette, while senior Regan Quinn added a career-high four goals.

Miles Thompson (1-0) made the first start of his career in net, and the senior goalie posted a career-high 13 saves in 52:48 of action.

Virginia (11-4) will have about two weeks to rest before the start of the NCAA Tournament, as the tournament brackets will be announced on Sunday May, 8 at 9 p.m.

